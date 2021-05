The Washington DST was No. 5 in Fantasy points last season, and the unit should once again be considered a starting option in 2021. Plan on drafting the Washington DST with a late-round pick in all leagues. Washington was among the league leaders last season with 47 sacks and 16 interceptions, and the Football Team held opponents to an average of just 19.8 points per game. The Washington DST should again post quality stats this season and has top-five upside in all leagues.