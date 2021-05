A couple of times per year, Foster Moreau comes out of nowhere to score for the Raiders. It's great for him but tortuous for Fantasy managers who wish the score would go to Darren Waller. Moreau has a touchdown every four receptions in his career. Cool story bro, but he has just 28 career receptions. The only way Moreau might factor into Fantasy lineups is if he replaces Waller for several games. Otherwise, don't draft him.