Frank Gore remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if the likely Hall of Fame running back decides to play for a 17th season in 2021. He finished 2020 with the Jets and had little success, with only three games of at least 11 PPR points and 10 games with six PPR points or less. At 37, it's hard to expect Gore to have Fantasy relevance, especially since he'll likely be in a reserve role wherever he signs. Ignore him on Draft Day in most Fantasy leagues.