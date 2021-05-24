Gabriel Davis has the chance for a productive sophomore season, and he should be considered a sleeper in most leagues. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all formats. Even with the Bills adding Emmanuel Sanders this offseason, Davis should still have the chance to build on his quality rookie campaign since John Brown is gone. Davis could emerge as the starter opposite Stefon Diggs and work in three-receiver sets with either Cole Beasley or Sanders. Of course, Davis will have to prove he's better than the two veterans not named Diggs, but we like his upside. He had nine games in 2020 with at least four targets, and he scored a touchdown or went over 80 receiving yards in six of those outings. Hopefully, he can do even better than that this year.