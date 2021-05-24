One of the 2019 season's most pleasant surprises turned into a big disappointment for the Jaguars in 2020, and now Minshew is hoping to hang on as a backup to Trevor Lawrence. Minshew fell out of favor in Jacksonville after going 1-6 in the first seven games, and after throwing six touchdowns in the first two, he had just 10 in his next seven games. Maybe Minshew gets traded and can rediscover the form that made him such a compelling watch as a rookie, but unless he somehow emerges as a starter he doesn't have any Fantasy appeal.