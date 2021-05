The Giants selected rookie running back Gary Brightwell in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Arizona, and he will compete for a role as a reserve this season. Brightwell is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The Giants have Saquon Barkley and Devonta Booker as the top two running backs on the roster, and Brightwell will compete in training camp for the No. 3 job. Even if he is third on the depth chart, it's unlikely he'll have much Fantasy value barring an injury in 2021.