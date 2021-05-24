George Kittle missed half of last season, but that's done nothing to sour Fantasy managers. In fact, he's even more popular because tight ends like him are rare to find and shrewd drafters are willing to reach a little to get him. When he did play in 2020, Kittle was good for 14.9 PPR and 8.9 non-PPR points per game, third-best among tight ends in both formats. Better yet, those averages weren't far from his 2019 numbers (15.2 in PPR, 9.1 in non-PPR). Expectations remain high for the veteran stud, even with the Niners eventually breaking in rookie Trey Lance at quarterback. Fellow tight end Darren Waller might be the safer pick based on availability and target volume, but both are in the mid-Round 2 conversation. Kittle should be expected to get snagged between 20th and 26th overall -- any point thereafter is a relative bargain.