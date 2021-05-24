For Gerald Everett to become a Fantasy stud, he'll have to do some things he's never done before, like score more than three touchdowns and get over 450 yards in a single season. Everett's arrival to the Emerald City may provide some optimism, particularly since his tall, athletic frame may very well fit in with the rest of Russell Wilson's targets. Familiarity with new offensive play-caller Shane Waldron helps too. But he's the owner of three career games of 70-plus yards and eight touchdown visits over four seasons, and he's almost certainly going to be no better than the third-best target week after week. Spend a late-round pick on Everett if you're looking for a cheap starting tight end to begin the season.