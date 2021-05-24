Surprisingly, the Giants DST was the No. 11 Fantasy unit in 2020, and the team will look to stay in that same range this year. While there is reason for optimism, the Giants DST is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. However, you could be adding the Giants DST off the waiver wire during the year. In 2020, the Giants DST had 40 sacks, 11 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions, with two touchdowns. The Giants also held opponents to an average of just 21.4 points per game. This season, the Giants were able to keep standout defensive lineman Leonard Williams and also add Adoree Jackson to the secondary and rookie Azeez Ojulari to the pass rush. Hopefully, those moves keep the Giants DST among the league leaders in 2021.