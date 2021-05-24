Giovani Bernard was cut by the Bengals and scooped up by Tom Brady's Buccaneers. While Bruce Arians' running back usage is notoriously irritating, all evidence we have suggests Bernard is instantly the best pass-catching back on the Buccaneers roster. Tom Brady threw 118 passes to running backs last year, and it wouldn't be surprising if more than half of those went Bernard's way. That makes him worth a mid-round flier in full PPR leagues, though we don't expect Bernard to have near as much value in non-PPR.