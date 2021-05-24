Golden Tate remains a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can sign with a team where he can get quality targets. He's not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues. In 2020, Tate struggled with the Giants, and he only had two games with double digits in PPR points, with a high of 11. He also was held below 50 receiving yards in all 12 of his appearances last season. We'll see if a fresh start will help Tate, and he could emerge as a waiver-wire addition during the year. In 2019, he still averaged 13.7 PPR points per game for the Giants, and hopefully he can be in that range again with a new team.