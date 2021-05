Graham Gano was among the best offensive players for the Giants in 2020, which tells you all you need to know about their offense last year. He enters 2021 expected to be a No. 2 Fantasy kicker, but he could emerge as a weekly starter if the Giants offense improves. Gano finished 2020 having missed only one field goal all year in 32 attempts, including six from beyond 50 yards. While his field goal kicking was stellar, he only had 21 PATs given the struggles on offense for the Giants in 2020.