Greg Ward has the chance to be one of the top receivers for the Eagles this season, but he still has minimal Fantasy value in most formats. He's only worth a late-round flier in deep Fantasy leagues. Ward could be the slot receiver for Philadelphia this year, and we'll see if he can take advantage of that opportunity. In 2020, Ward averaged 7.8 PPR points per game, and he'll need to significantly improve on that number for Fantasy managers to trust him. Now, he did score two of his six touchdowns with Jalen Hurts under center, so hopefully that connection continues in 2021.