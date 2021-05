Even though the Cowboys had a rough season in 2020, Greg Zuerlein was still among the best Fantasy kickers, finishing at No. 5 in total points for the year. Zuerlein should again post standout stats this season with Dak Prescott (ankle) back under center, and Zuerlien is worth drafting with a last-round pick in all leagues. In 2020, Zuerlein had nine games with at least 10 PPR points.