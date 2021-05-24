Gunner Olszewski will be a reserve receiver for the Patriots this season and play on special teams, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. He is not worth drafting in most formats. He finished the 2020 season with five catches (on five targets) for 62 yards and a touchdown and five carries for 23 yards in 13 games. But he also added 18 kickoff returns for 418 yards and 20 punt returns for 346 yards and a touchdown. In deeper leagues that reward points for return yardage, you can consider Olszewski with a late-round flier.