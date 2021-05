Gus Edwards is the third wheel in the Ravens' rush attack, which makes him no better than a No. 4 running back in Fantasy, worth a pick in the middle rounds. Edwards' lack of involvement in the passing game dings him in PPR, but in non-PPR he should be a good bye week replacement with huge upside if J.K. Dobbins goes down. Dobbins' career 5.2 yards per carry ranks second amongst active running backs with at least 400 career carries.