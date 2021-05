For the first time in his four-year career, Harrison Butker finished outside of the top-five kickers in Fantasy points per game. What a bum! Send him to the glue factory! Alright, fine, the truth is that he was still top 10 and has the stunning track record to be among Fantasy's brightest kicking studs ... if there is such a thing. Butker is absolutely worth a pick before the final round if your league starts kickers.