The Falcons invested a second-round pick in Hayden Hurst when they traded it to the Baltimore Ravens, a franchise that gave up on him just two years after investing the No. 25 overall pick on him. Hurst wasn't able to replace Austin Hooper's production in 2020, but in the dead zone that is the TE position in Fantasy after the big three, he finished as a TE1. That won't be the case in 2021 after the team drafted Kyle Pitts and proceeded to not pick up Hurst's 2022 fifth-year team option. Hurst seems more likely to be traded or cut than to return Fantasy value on the Falcons in 2021.