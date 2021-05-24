Second-year receivers are always popular breakout candidates, but Henry Ruggs doesn't quite have the same appeal as others from his 2020 class. A disappointing rookie year saw Ruggs get just 43 targets in 13 games, catching 60.5% of them for numbers that don't reflect well on the former first-round pick. Of note, 35% of his entire target share came on deep throws, where he caught 5 of 15 such passes. Raiders GM Mike Mayock admitted disappointment in Ruggs and added that he needed to get stronger and improve how he gets in and out of his breaks when running routes. Realistically, Ruggs needs expansive target growth to even have a chance to sniff Fantasy lineups in 2021. Replacing Nelson Agholor with John Brown sure won't help that cause. It's going to take a bonkers preseason for Fantasy managers to buy into Ruggs as a breakout receiver. Until then, Fantasy managers will throw darts at him around and after 120th overall on Draft Day as a receiver with high upside, but plenty of downside.