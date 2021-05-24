Hunter Henry's Fantasy prospects seem very different now that he's with the Patriots. While New England's offense figures to be a little more pass friendly in 2021, Henry is one of several new parts of this offense. Competing for targets is nothing new for Henry, who had a career-best 6.6 per game in 2020 with the Chargers. However, in 55 career games, Henry has scored 21 times and has just 13 outings with at least 70 yards. His PPR per-game average tumbled from 12.1 to 10.0 last season, and with 10 career catches on passes 20-plus yards downfield, he's never been a legit deep threat. If you're starting Henry, you're hoping he scores, and in this version of the Patriots offense, that's tough to count on from week to week. Henry is no better than a late-round flier with uncertain expectations -- don't take him until Round 11 at the earliest.