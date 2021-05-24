Another season is in the books where Ian Thomas was hyped up as a potential TE sleeper only to once again fail to make any kind of Fantasy-relevant impact. While the size, speed and testing metrics are there on paper for Thomas, there are nuances to playing the position that translate to production, and at this stage of his career, it's fair to question whether he can ever live up to the expectations. Although he doesn't have much competition on the depth chart, Thomas is better left off your 2021 rosters.