Irv Smith will be one of the favorite breakout candidates in the Fantasy Football industry this season. The 22-year-old will no longer share targets with Kyle Rudolph, which makes him draftable as early as Round 9 as a borderline top-10 tight end. While Smith took a small step forward in 2020, he could take a leap with consistent targets. Six times in his short career he's received at least five targets in a game. In those games he averaged 11.6 PPR Fantasy points, which would have made him the No. 5 tight end in Fantasy last year. Don't draft him that high, but he's an excellent choice if you miss out on the top eight at the position.