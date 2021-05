Isaiah Ford is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he can land with a new team as a reserve receiver. Keep an eye on what happens with Ford, but he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. Ford has spent four seasons with the Dolphins to start his career, and he's never averaged more than 6.0 PPR points per game in any year. It's doubtful Ford will make a Fantasy impact in 2021.