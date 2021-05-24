Isaiah Hodgins will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Bills this year. He is not expected to have a significant impact barring an injury, and he's not worth drafting in most leagues. Hodgins did not play in his rookie campaign in 2020, and he ended the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Buffalo has a crowded receiving corps with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis, and only an injury to one or more of those guys could help Hodgins get increased playing time in 2021.