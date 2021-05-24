Isaiah McKenzie will again be a reserve receiver for the Bills, and he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. He should be drafted in most formats. Buffalo has a loaded receiving corps with Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis. McKenzie would need an injury absence to help his Fantasy value, and then he could be a waiver wire addition in deeper formats. He's generally been an effective role player in his two-and-a-half seasons with Buffalo, catching 75 of 103 targets (72.8 percent) for 744 yards and six touchdowns, plus 28-124-2 on the ground. But that doesn't make him a reliable Fantasy option in most formats.