Ito Smith has never quite developed into the passing down back the Falcons envisioned when they drafted him in the fourth round in 2018. Smith was a mass producer at the collegiate level in the pass game and the run game with Saquon Barkley-esque numbers (4,300 total yards), but the jump in competition from Southern Miss to the NFL proved steep. With a sample size three years long, it's hard to envision Smith evolving into that player in 2021.