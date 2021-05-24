J.D. McKissic proved to be a valuable weapon in PPR last season, and we'll see if he can play at a high level once again this year. He's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in PPR and a low-end Fantasy option in non-PPR leagues. The good news for McKissic is Washington should continue to lean on him as a receiver out of the backfield in tandem with Antonio Gibson, and McKissic's 80 catches last year were second among running backs behind only Alvin Kamara (83). His 110 targets were first at the position. But the bad news for McKissic is the quarterback change from Alex Smith to Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Fitzpatrick won't lean on McKissic as much. Also, Gibson should improve in Year 2. We like McKissic as a PPR flex, but don't overvalue him based on 2020. He'll have the chance for 50-plus catches if things go right this season.