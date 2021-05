J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Eagles, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. As a sophomore in 2020, Arcega-Whiteside combined for just 19 PPR points. This was after he had 32 PPR points as a rookie in 2019. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, and maybe Arcega-Whiteside can become a waiver-wire addition during the season if things go right.