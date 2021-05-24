J.J. Taylor will likely be the No. 5 running back in New England this season if he makes the team, and he's not someone to target in most Fantasy leagues on Draft Day. The Patriots will likely use Damien Harris, Sony Michel and James White as their top three guys, and Taylor will probably compete with rookie Rhamondre Stevenson for a spot on the team. Even if that happens, Taylor will need an injury to occur for him to get significant touches. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but don't plan on drafting Taylor in most formats in 2021.