J.K. Dobbins' lack of targets will hurt him in PPR, but he should be no worse than a third-round pick and a top-20 running back in all formats. Dobbins will share the rushing workload with both Gus Edwards and Lamar Jackson in a Ravens offense that has limited their top rushers to fewer than 15 carries a game more often than not. Still, Dobbins' elite efficiency and high touchdown upside gives him top-12 upside if everything goes right.