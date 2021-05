The Colts drafted Eason with a fourth-round pick last season, but he didn't see the field as a rookie. However, with Jacoby Brissett out of the picture, Eason figures to be the primary backup to Carson Wentz in 2021, putting him an injury away from playing. Eason is not without talent, but even if he did get a chance to play, the Colts would likely lean heavily on the run, so there wouldn't be much Fantasy appeal. In two-QB Dynasty leagues, Eason is worth a roster spot. That's probably it.