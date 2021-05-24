Since its dominant 2017 season, the Jaguars DST has finished 19th, 17th and 29th in Fantasy scoring. It ranked 27th in turnovers in 2020 and allowed opponents to score on 47.8% of their drives, the fourth-highest mark in the league. The offense obviously didn't help much, often saddling the unit with short fields, but it also allowed the second-most yards in the league overall. This was a bad unit any way you slice it, but the pass rush was especially problematic with just 18 sacks as a team, led by Dawuane Smoot's five. A bounce-back season from Josh Allen should help, as should the additions of CB Shaquill Griffin and S Rayshawn Jenkins. But this is still likely to be a pretty bad DST unit for Fantasy, one you'll only want to consider against the best matchups.