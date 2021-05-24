Jake Elliott has a lot to prove to Fantasy managers after a disappointing season in 2020, and he's not worth drafting in most leagues. Elliott was among the worst Fantasy kickers in 2020 with just 14 field goals and 24 PATs. Hopefully, an improved Philadelphia offense will help Elliott, and he can turn into a waiver-wire addition during the season. But his Fantasy points per game has declined every year since his rookie campaign in 2017, from 8.5 to 7.2 to 6.4 to 4.4. He needs a rebound year in 2021 in a big way.