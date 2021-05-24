Jake Funk is a cinch to make an impact for the Rams blocking on special teams. Breaking into the running back rotation might be tougher to do. But Funk's used to beating the odds -- he's come back from two torn ACLs to finish second in the FBS in yards per carry in 2020 (8.6). It'll take a fantastic preseason for Funk to make the Rams' final roster and a Herculean effort for him to take touches away from their other running backs. Fantasy managers outside of Maryland probably won't have much interest in Funk.