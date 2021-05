The Jaguars gave Luton a look in his rookie season when he started three games following the benching of Gardner Minshew. The sixth-round pick responded by completing 54.6% of his passes for 5.7 yards per attempt with six interceptions and only two touchdowns. He'll stick around as depth behind Trevor Lawrence, but Luton does not appear to have much of a future as a starter in the NFL. He has no relevance for Fantasy at this point.