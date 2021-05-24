Jakeem Grant will again be a reserve receiver and return man for the Dolphins this season. He has minimal Fantasy value and is only worth drafting in leagues that reward points for return yardage. Offensively, Grant isn't expected to produce at a high level, and he averaged just 5.4 PPR points per game in 2020. But as a return man, Grant had 29 punt returns for 330 yards and a touchdown, along with six kickoff returns for 129 yards. If you get points for return yards then consider Grant with a late-round pick.