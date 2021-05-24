Jakobi Meyers should be locked into the slot role for the Patriots this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all Fantasy leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. In 2020, Meyers started seeing significant playing time in Week 7, and over his final 11 games he scored at least 11 PPR points five times. The Patriots' receiving corps is crowded this season even with the retirement of Julian Edelman, and Meyers will compete for targets with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. But if Meyers can remain in the slot then he could lead the Patriots receivers in receptions. He has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL in two seasons, so his upside is capped in non-PPR leagues. But he could be a valuable reserve in PPR if Cam Newton leans on him in 2021.