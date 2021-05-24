Jalen Camp finished his college career with just 786 receiving yards in 20 games, but much of that came in Georga Tech's triple-option offense, so you can't take the numbers at face value. Camp has good size -- 6-foot-2, 226 pounds -- and ran a 4.48 40 at his pro day, and that was enough to get the Jaguars to take a flier on him with a sixth-round pick. Maybe they found a diamond in the rough, but Camp likely won't make much of an impact in Jacksonville as a rookie, and only really has value in deeper Dynasty leagues.