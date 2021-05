Jalen Guyton will battle for a spot on the Chargers' wide receiver depth chart this summer. He actually played a bunch of snaps last year for the Bolts but was clearly low in the pecking order. He also had six drops, according to Pro Football Focus, and wasn't quite as efficient as Tyron Johnson, whom he'll compete with. At best, Guyton is a late flier in any long-term Fantasy format and in the deepest of PPR leagues.