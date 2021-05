An alluring player with a great size/speed combo, Jalen Hurd has missed each of the past two seasons with injuries. It would be incredible, and potentially good for Fantasy managers, if Hurd would bring his 6-foot-4 frame on the field. A solid preseason could fetch him a roster spot and maybe some playing time in the 49ers offense. Make sure he's healthy and afforded the chance at playing with the starters before speculating on him with a late pick.