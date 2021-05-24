Jalen Hurts will open the season as the Eagles starting quarterback, and he has the chance to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this year in all leagues. He took over as a rookie last season for Carson Wentz, and Hurts played well enough that Philadelphia decided to trade Wentz this offseason to Indianapolis. Hurts scored 20, 43 and 19 Fantasy points in his first three starts against New Orleans, Arizona and Dallas, and he was on pace for 4,517 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, as well as 1,269 rushing yards and five touchdowns over 16 games. We love Hurts' rushing ability, and hopefully he can improve as a passer (he completed just 52 percent in 2020), especially with the addition of rookie receiver DeVonta Smith. Hurts is worth drafting with a mid-round pick in one-quarterback leagues and a second- or third-round selection in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.