There were some who thought Jalen Reagor would be a Fantasy star as a rookie in 2020, and he flopped. But he could rebound in a big way this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. The Eagles could need Reagor to potentially be their No. 2 receiver behind rookie DeVonta Smith, and hopefully Reagor delivers. He only had one game with more than nine PPR points in 2020, and he struggled with injuries, missing five games and parts of others. Reagor could see a healthy amount of targets from Jalen Hurts, and that could help Reagor produce in a big way. He profiles as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver if things go right.