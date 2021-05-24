Ja'Marr Chase was the best receiver in the 2021 class and it's hard to imagine a better landing spot. Chase played with Joe Burrow in college and he should instantly be the team's No. 1 receiver and a low-end No. 2 Fantasy option. That's worth a pick in the first five rounds of a redraft league. In Dynasty, Chase is an instant top-12 receiver and should be the No. 1 overall pick in a rookie-only draft. This may all seem a bit aggressive for a 21-year-old receiver who sat out 2020, but remember Justin Jefferson? While you shouldn't expect Chase to match Jefferson's rookie year, you should remember that in 2019 Chase had 240 more yards and two more touchdowns playing alongside Jefferson and Burrow at LSU.