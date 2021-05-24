Jameis Winston signed with the Saints last offseason for near the league minimum after not receiving much free agent interest. Some were surprised by that, but others pointed to the 30 interceptions he threw in 2019 as the reason for his cold market. He ultimately attempted just 11 passes in 2020 but decided to re-sign with the Saints anyway for the 2021 season. He'll compete with Taysom Hill to start at QB, or Sean Payton will use them both, but in either outcome it's possible Hill gets the red zone snaps. This would put a massive damper on Winston's Fantasy appeal. He's best left undrafted to monitor on the waiver wire.