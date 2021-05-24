James Conner joined the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, placing him in a committee with Chase Edmonds. The uncertainty around his role makes Conner a high-upside No. 3 running back draftable as early as Round 5. Conner has actually been more efficient as a pass catcher than Edmonds, but the expectations is that Conner will handle the early down and short yardage work while Edmonds works more in the passing game. Kliff Kingsbury's offense has produced 34 running back touchdowns over the past two seasons, giving Conner top-15 upside.