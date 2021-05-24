Robinson quickly emerged as a must-start Fantasy running back in 2020, but that probably won't be the case in 2021 after the Jaguars invested a first-round pick in Clemson's Travis Etienne. Robinson still figures to open the season as the No. 1 RB for the Jaguars, but he definitely won't be dominating the work like he did as a rookie, with Urban Meyer already saying he views Etienne as the third-round back. Robinson can still have value if he gets 200 carries and, say, 40 targets, but even that is no guarantee. Ideally, you would see something like the Mark Ingram/Alvin Kamara backfield split from Kamara's rookie season where both were must-start players, but this Jaguars offense is unlikely to be as valuable as that Saints backfield was. Robinson was a must-start back in 2020, so this is a disappointing outcome, and it probably moves Robinson into the RB3 discussion on Draft Day. If you can get him in the fifth round or later, he can be a valuable piece, but he's unlikely to be a difference maker now.