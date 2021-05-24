James White is back with the Patriots this season, and he should continue to work as the passing-downs back in a committee backfield. Damien Harris, Sony Michel or potentially rookie Rhamondre Stevenson will handle most of the carries, but White should get the chance for his seventh year in a row with at least 40 catches. Now, he was typically a 55-plus catch guy with Tom Brady under center, and he could still be in that range with Cam Newton. White is a good PPR running back to draft with a mid- to late-round pick, and he's only a late-round flier in non-PPR leagues. Hopefully, the 7.7 PPR points per game he averaged in 2020 improves closer to the 13.3 range, which is what he averaged per game in 2019.