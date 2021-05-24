At the time of publication, Jamison Crowder remains with the Jets, but there's a chance he could be released or traded prior to training camp because his cap charge is a team-high $11.4 million, including a non-guaranteed $10 million base salary. The Jets also drafted his potential replacement in rookie receiver Elijah Moore, as well as adding Corey Davis and Keelan Cole this offseason. Now, if Crowder remains in New York, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him still be the Jets' top slot receiver -- and top receiver overall, like he was in 2020 despite appearing in just 12 games. He scored at least 11 PPR points in seven of those outings, and he's a better Fantasy option in PPR. We'll see how Crowder does with new quarterback Zach Wilson, but Crowder should be worth drafting with a mid-round pick in PPR and a late-round selection in non-PPR leagues. And even if Crowder changes teams, his Fantasy value will likely be the same given his ability to be one of the top slot receivers in the NFL over the past two seasons.