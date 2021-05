Jared Cook was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and 11 years later he's still putting up TE1 Fantasy numbers. While Cook's production was touchdown heavy (7), that's usually enough alone to get you into the TE1 tier. The Chargers signed Cook to replace Hunter Henry. Justin Herbert targeted the TE position on 21.4% of his pass attempts in 2020, so even given Cook's age and injury history, he should be streamable and startable in plus matchups in 2021.