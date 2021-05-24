Now that he's with the Lions, Jared Goff figures to be among the least popular Fantasy quarterbacks in 2021 drafts. Not only has his Fantasy production declined over each of the past three seasons, but he finds himself in Detroit's rebuilding offense rather than in the comforting and aggressive offense in Los Angeles. Not that it matters, but Goff is coming off a career-high in completion rate but a four-year low in passing touchdowns and a three-year low in passing yards. It's hard to expect a rebound from Goff considering his opponents: three tough divisional defenses twice each along with matchups against the NFC West and AFC North. Between that and his declining profile, there's no reason to spend a draft pick on Goff except in two-QB formats as a low-end, mid- to late-round starter.